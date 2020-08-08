Advertisement

Big Ten continues practices; delays padded practices

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced on Saturday their plans to continue practices. Officials did note that padded practices will be delayed for the time being.

The full statement can be read here:

The Big Ten Conference announced today, based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, that, until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear) as we continue to transition prudently through preseason practice. All other fall sports will continue to work locally with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity, as necessary, based on current medical protocols.

Each new phase of activity provides new intelligence and experience and allows us to evaluate the implementation of our Conference and institutional medical protocols in real-time. In order to make the right health and safety decisions for our student-athletes, we believe it is best to continue in the appropriate phase of activity referenced above while we digest and share information from each campus to ensure we are moving forward cautiously.

We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all. As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.

