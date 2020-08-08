Advertisement

Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.
Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.

Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

The Argentinian-born Soria grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. Continuing to write for the weekly and for the daily La Stampa, he covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

But his real love was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the organization said.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren’t immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madsen's remains open, city of Lincoln files complaint in county court

Updated: 17 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

National

Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed, including pilots

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

News

Madsen’s remains open, city of Lincoln files complaint in county court

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
After several orders to close, Madsen's Bowling and Billiards remains open. Tonight, the city filed a complaint in county court.

News

Volunteers sew bell covers for band students to stop the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
LPS is now asking all band students to have a bell cover for their instruments. Volunteers are stepping up to sew them.

Latest News

News

Over 185,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The last stop in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van was to Atkinson.

National Politics

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Roxanne Reid
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses Trump's acceptance speech, negotiations on the next relief bill, and mail-in voting

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18 — a week later than previously scheduled.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

News

NDCS closing visitation/volunteer programs temporarily

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will temporarily halt inmate visits in all 10 facilities, effective Aug. 8.