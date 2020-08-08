Advertisement

Madsen’s remains open, city of Lincoln files complaint in county court

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln has filed a complain in county court to shut down Madsen’s Bowling and Billards after ordering, for the second time, to shut down Thursday night.

As of Friday, Madsen’s has officially been ticketed for violating the DHM. It’s been nearly a week since the city ordered Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards to comply with the mask mandate and follow other health guidelines, like social distancing and keeping groups small.

The city of Lincoln filed a complaint in county court vs. Madsen's Bowling and Billiards.
The City said they’re waiting for a plan from Madsen’s that complies with the DHM. Owner Benjamin Madsen took to Facebook this morning letting Lincoln know he’s ready to fight this.

“They absolutely have to silence me because I am the person standing against their tyranny,” said Madsen.

Tonight, they’re still open.

“They will not defeat me, for God is on my side,” said Madsen.

The Lincoln Independent Business Association also met with Madsen’s on Friday. They said around 20 businesses have reached out with similar feelings.

“A lot of businesses are frustrated because they want to get back to normal,” said Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of LIBA. “I don’t see any business blatantly trying to hurt their customers. They want to get back to business, get their employees back to work, get back to what it was like in February.”

Many of Madsen’s customers are defending the owner.

“This is not a health issue to me, this is a Constitutional issue,” a patron said. “The Constitution gives us the right to live.”

“For us playing it isn’t a big deal,” another patron added. “When I came in yesterday to ask him, he said, ‘We’ll take it to the Supreme Court if we have to.’”

But the City said not cooperating puts the City’s economic and pandemic recovery at risk.

On Friday, Madsen’s attorney reached out about a way the business could stay open.

“At this time what we are doing is working with the business, at least allowing them the opportunity to submit a plan to keep customers and employees safe so the law enforcement is aware of that,” Yohance Christie, City Attorney.

That plan was expected to be submitted tonight and needs approval from the Health Department.

The owner has yet to be cited. If he is, that ticket would come with a court date. If guilty, he could face a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.

