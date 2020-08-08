Over 185,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preliminary numbers are in and 186,303 lbs of food was collected in the 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van. All that food goes to local food pantries in the communities where the donations were collected. A big thank you to everyone who participated and volunteered!

The Can Care-a-Van made one stop on Friday to Atkinson.

Below are results from Friday's Can Care-a-Van.

Atkinson

Goal: 1,000 lbs of food

Donated: 2000 lbs

This food benefits the Atkinson Stuart Food Pantry.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors Re-Bath Lincoln and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

