Over 185,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preliminary numbers are in and 186,303 lbs of food was collected in the 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van. All that food goes to local food pantries in the communities where the donations were collected. A big thank you to everyone who participated and volunteered!
The Can Care-a-Van made one stop on Friday to Atkinson.
Below are results from Friday's Can Care-a-Van.
Atkinson
Goal: 1,000 lbs of food
Donated: 2000 lbs
This food benefits the Atkinson Stuart Food Pantry.
Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors Re-Bath Lincoln and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.
