Advertisement

Phase 2 work to begin on Interstate 80 Salt Creek Bridges east of 27th Street in Lincoln

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Weather permitting, Phase 2 work will begin Aug. 10 on Interstate 80 at the North 27th Street Interchange, Reference Post 403.75, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Work includes bridge deck overlay and permanent pavement marking. 

I-80 west traffic will be detoured to the Downtown/9th Street exit. I-80 east traffic will be detoured to the Omaha exit. Anticipated completion is two weeks.

The Truesdell Corporation of Tempe, Arizona, has the $1,288,288 contract. 

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Steamy Sunday Forecast...

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Very hot and very humid again on Sunday with variable clouds and chances for rain early in the day and again late Sunday evening.

News

Health Department closes Madsen’s using police presence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A police presence forced the closure of Madsen’s Billiards and Bowling on Saturday.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

Big Ten continues practices; delays padded practices

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference announced on Saturday their plans to continue practices.

Latest News

News

Madsen's remains open, city of Lincoln files complaint in county court

Updated: 18 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Madsen’s remains open, city of Lincoln files complaint in county court

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
After several orders to close, Madsen's Bowling and Billiards remains open. Tonight, the city filed a complaint in county court.

News

Volunteers sew bell covers for band students to stop the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
LPS is now asking all band students to have a bell cover for their instruments. Volunteers are stepping up to sew them.

News

Over 185,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The last stop in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van was to Atkinson.

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18 — a week later than previously scheduled.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.