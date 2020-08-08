Phase 2 work to begin on Interstate 80 Salt Creek Bridges east of 27th Street in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Weather permitting, Phase 2 work will begin Aug. 10 on Interstate 80 at the North 27th Street Interchange, Reference Post 403.75, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Work includes bridge deck overlay and permanent pavement marking.

I-80 west traffic will be detoured to the Downtown/9th Street exit. I-80 east traffic will be detoured to the Omaha exit. Anticipated completion is two weeks.

The Truesdell Corporation of Tempe, Arizona, has the $1,288,288 contract.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

