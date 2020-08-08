Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Saturday, August 8, the Douglas County Health Department reported 83 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 11,218 since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received one new death certificate related to COVID-19 during the past day. A man over 65 has passed which brings the total number of lives lost in the county from the pandemic to 137. DCHD has confirmed 7,462 county residents have recovered from the illness.