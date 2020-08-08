Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 21
- The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 21 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,287. The number of deaths in the community remains at 17.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 83
- On Saturday, August 8, the Douglas County Health Department reported 83 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 11,218 since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department received one new death certificate related to COVID-19 during the past day. A man over 65 has passed which brings the total number of lives lost in the county from the pandemic to 137. DCHD has confirmed 7,462 county residents have recovered from the illness.
