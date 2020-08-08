Advertisement

Health Department closes Madsen’s using police presence

Madsen's Bowling and Billiards was closed by DHHS on Saturday.
Madsen's Bowling and Billiards was closed by DHHS on Saturday.(Madison Pitsch)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A police presence forced the closure of Madsen’s Billiards and Bowling on Saturday. This is after the City of Lincoln filed a complaint in county court to shut down Madsen’s after ordering, for the second time, to shut down Thursday night.

On Friday, Madsen’s had officially been ticketed for violating the DHM. It’s been nearly a week since the city ordered Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards to comply with the mask mandate and follow other health guidelines, like social distancing and keeping groups small.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Interim Health Director Pat Lopez had this to say in a statement:

“Madsen’s remains closed. They will remain closed until they submit a plan for operations that meets the requirements of the Directed Health Measure which is then approved by the Health Department. The Lincoln Police Department will continue to enforce the closure order.”

The City said they’re waiting for a plan from Madsen’s that complies with the DHM. Owner Benjamin Madsen took to Facebook this morning letting Lincoln know he’s ready to fight this.

“They absolutely have to silence me because I am the person standing against their tyranny,” said Madsen.

The Lincoln Independent Business Association also met with Madsen’s on Friday. They said around 20 businesses have reached out with similar feelings.

“A lot of businesses are frustrated because they want to get back to normal,” said Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of LIBA. “I don’t see any business blatantly trying to hurt their customers. They want to get back to business, get their employees back to work, get back to what it was like in February.”

Many of Madsen’s customers are defending the owner.

“This is not a health issue to me, this is a Constitutional issue,” a patron said. “The Constitution gives us the right to live.”

“For us playing it isn’t a big deal,” another patron added. “When I came in yesterday to ask him, he said, ‘We’ll take it to the Supreme Court if we have to.’”

On Saturday, several of the customers came out to Madsen’s to protest the City’s actions and support the business.

But the City said not cooperating puts the City’s economic and pandemic recovery at risk.

The city of Lincoln filed a complaint in county court vs. Madsen's Bowling and Billiards.
The city of Lincoln filed a complaint in county court vs. Madsen's Bowling and Billiards.(City of Lincoln)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Steamy Sunday Forecast...

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Very hot and very humid again on Sunday with variable clouds and chances for rain early in the day and again late Sunday evening.

News

Phase 2 work to begin on Interstate 80 Salt Creek Bridges east of 27th Street in Lincoln

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Weather permitting, Phase 2 work will begin Aug. 10 on Interstate 80 at the North 27th Street Interchange, Reference Post 403.75, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

Big Ten continues practices; delays padded practices

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference announced on Saturday their plans to continue practices.

Latest News

News

Madsen's remains open, city of Lincoln files complaint in county court

Updated: 18 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Madsen’s remains open, city of Lincoln files complaint in county court

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
After several orders to close, Madsen's Bowling and Billiards remains open. Tonight, the city filed a complaint in county court.

News

Volunteers sew bell covers for band students to stop the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
LPS is now asking all band students to have a bell cover for their instruments. Volunteers are stepping up to sew them.

News

Over 185,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The last stop in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van was to Atkinson.

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18 — a week later than previously scheduled.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.