Advertisement

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows(Full Court Press)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday he is pushing President Donald Trump to accept the nomination for president somewhere other than the White House.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Meadows said discussions are ongoing and that he hopes to hold the event “miles and miles” away.

Meadows also expressed disappointment in current negotiations with House Democrats on the next relief bill. The groups have been bargaining for the last two weeks.

Meadows said the Trump administration and Republicans have been more willing to compromise.

“You know, we’ve upped the ante there, and yet we still see the Democrats dug in close to the $3 trillion mark, and that’s disappointing,” Meadows said.

Disagreements remain over mail-in voting as well. Democrats support expanded mail-in voting due to pandemic concerns, while Republicans are anxious about potential voter fraud.

Meadows pointed to recent voting in New York to make his argument.”New York, we can look back just a few weeks, taking five to six weeks to get results in some congressional races,” he said. “Can you imagine what that would be like if we were waiting on Jan. 10 or 15 for mail in ballots to get there in a presidential election? It’s very concerning.”

The interview will air this Sunday on “Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren”. Check here to see how to tune in. The full, uncut interview will be available here after the show airs.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Volunteers sew bell covers for band students to stop the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
LPS is now asking all band students to have a bell cover for their instruments. Volunteers are stepping up to sew them.

News

Over 185,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The last stop in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van was to Atkinson.

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18 — a week later than previously scheduled.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.

News

NDCS closing visitation/volunteer programs temporarily

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will temporarily halt inmate visits in all 10 facilities, effective Aug. 8.

Latest News

News

Man charged in January temple vandalism arrested for auto theft

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A man who was arrested for spray painting swastikas on a Lincoln temple in January was arrested Thursday for several other crimes.

News

DHHS confirms relocation of Substance Use Disorder Program to Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Schubert
The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed they will be relocating the Substance Use Disorder Program to Lincoln.

Forecast

“Sweat”-er Weather This Weekend...

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Hot and humid weekend weather will remind us all what August is usually like in Nebraska.

News

Lincoln Public Schools custodians demonstrate how they’re going to keep schools clean

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln High custodians said for the most part they’re doing what they’ve always done, but are stepping up the disinfecting even more.

News

Omaha Public Schools superintendent to ‘make athletes mad’ with announcement Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Today we find out if Omaha Public Schools will have fall sports. In a late-night virtual meeting, OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan stated her decision could make the “athletes mad.”

News

LPS hiring food-service employees for 2020-21 school year

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools is hiring food service employees to work in schools during the 2020-21 school year.