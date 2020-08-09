Cooler Temperatures to Start the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A passing cold front moving through the area Sunday night into Monday will offer us a cooler, more comfortable start to the work week. Temperatures on Monday are expected to drop into the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points likely falling into the mid 60s.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Monday with highs falling into the upper 70s to low and mid 80s statewide. (KOLN)

The front is expected to stall out just to our south, which combined with some upper level disturbances passing through the area will lead to chances for showers and isolated t’storms through the day on Monday.

The rest of the week will be highlighted by a general warming trend with temperatures generally sitting in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. The weather pattern will remain a bit unsettled with multiple disturbances and frontal boundaries passing through the area. This will keep chances for rain in the forecast every day this week, though MOST of the time it should be dry.

