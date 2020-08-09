Eighth Annual Back-to-School Event provides kids with haircuts and school supplies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether they’re going back to in-person learning or going remote, hundreds of kids can do so looking and feeling prepared.

At Sunday’s Eighth Annual Back-to-School Event, kids in Lincoln were able to get free haircuts and backpacks packed with school supplies and a mask. This year each student also received a gift card to Scheels to buy a new pair of shoes.

Things were a little different this year because of COVID-19, but Visionary Youth said they estimate they gave over 700 haircuts at the event.

“Due to what’s going on, some of the families the moms working or the dad can’t work, there’s a lot of conflict.. we can either get a hair cut or we can get some food,” said KB Mensah, Visionary Youth.

The event was a partnership between the Malone Center, Boys and Girls Club, Visionary Youth and the College of Hair Design.

Each kid also got books for school and free food. The event had two groups on Sunday at different times to keep socially distanced and safe.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.