Advertisement

Eighth Annual Back-to-School Event provides kids with haircuts and school supplies

Whether they’re going back to in-person learning or going remote, hundreds of kids can do so looking and feeling prepared.
8th Annual Event provides kids with free backpacks and haircuts
8th Annual Event provides kids with free backpacks and haircuts(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether they’re going back to in-person learning or going remote, hundreds of kids can do so looking and feeling prepared.

At Sunday’s Eighth Annual Back-to-School Event, kids in Lincoln were able to get free haircuts and backpacks packed with school supplies and a mask. This year each student also received a gift card to Scheels to buy a new pair of shoes.

Things were a little different this year because of COVID-19, but Visionary Youth said they estimate they gave over 700 haircuts at the event.

“Due to what’s going on, some of the families the moms working or the dad can’t work, there’s a lot of conflict.. we can either get a hair cut or we can get some food,” said KB Mensah, Visionary Youth.

The event was a partnership between the Malone Center, Boys and Girls Club, Visionary Youth and the College of Hair Design.

Each kid also got books for school and free food. The event had two groups on Sunday at different times to keep socially distanced and safe.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maintenance Work Will Begin on Nebraska Highway 41 Near Sterling

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin Aug. 10 on Nebraska Highway 41, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Forecast

Cooler Temperatures to Start the Week

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler, more comfortable weather expected for Monday.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

News

GISH football athletes and staff to quarantine; season delayed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools has announced that more GISH staff members and student athletes will quarantine after a employee in the football department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Officials urge caution during heat advisory

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Lincoln from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Forecast

A Steamy Sunday Forecast...

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Very hot and very humid again on Sunday with variable clouds and chances for rain early in the day and again late Sunday evening.

News

Phase 2 work to begin on Interstate 80 Salt Creek Bridges east of 27th Street in Lincoln

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Weather permitting, Phase 2 work will begin Aug. 10 on Interstate 80 at the North 27th Street Interchange, Reference Post 403.75, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

News

Health Department closes Madsen’s using police presence

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
A police presence forced the closure of Madsen’s Billiards and Bowling on Saturday.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

Big Ten continues practices; delays padded practices

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference announced on Saturday their plans to continue practices.