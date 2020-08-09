Future Husker Haarberg uses barn for workouts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While some high school quarterbacks across America uses indoor facilities and have the weather on their side, Heinrich Haarberg has taken matters into his own hands creating his workout facility, his barn.

“Let’s find a way for me to workout and at first, it was the YMCA or something, using the gym. Then it turned into, well, why don’t we just use the barn or utilize what we have.”

The Nebraska commit is gearing up for his senior season with Kearney Catholic and is excited to be a Husker quarterback.

“No matter who it is, the Nebraska QB gets put under a microscope. I understand the pressure that comes with that and I’m ready to face it.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.