Advertisement

Future Husker Haarberg uses barn for workouts

Kearney Catholic senior quarterback Heinrich Haarberg is using his barn to improve his game
By Dan Corey
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While some high school quarterbacks across America uses indoor facilities and have the weather on their side, Heinrich Haarberg has taken matters into his own hands creating his workout facility, his barn.

“Let’s find a way for me to workout and at first, it was the YMCA or something, using the gym. Then it turned into, well, why don’t we just use the barn or utilize what we have.”

The Nebraska commit is gearing up for his senior season with Kearney Catholic and is excited to be a Husker quarterback.

“No matter who it is, the Nebraska QB gets put under a microscope. I understand the pressure that comes with that and I’m ready to face it.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Haarberg uses barn for workouts

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Big Ten continues practices; delays padded practices

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference announced on Saturday their plans to continue practices.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Playing football in rural Nebraska

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Playing football in rural Nebraska

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Playing football in rural Nebraska

Sports

OPS cancels fall sports during remote learning

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Omaha Public Schools is suspending fall sports while the school goes to remote learning in the first quarter.

News

Former Husker battles COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Keven Lightner is in the intensive care unit while battling COVID-19.

Sports

Former Husker battles COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Keven Lightner, an All-Big 8 linemen in 1987, is in critical care with COVID-19.

News

Husker athletes demanding more diversity in leadership positions in Nebraska Athletics

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
A campaign calling for more diversity in leadership positions in Nebraska Athletics erupted on Twitter Thursday.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.