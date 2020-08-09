Advertisement

GISH football athletes and staff to quarantine; season delayed

Football staff and student athletes to quarantine until August 19 after COVID-19 exposure.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools has announced that more GISH staff members and student athletes will quarantine after an employee in the football department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Student athletes are required to quarantine until Aug. 19. The quarantine will not move athletes to virtual school. They will return to school in person on Aug. 20 and practice will resume on Aug. 24.

The practice delay will also postpone the start of the football season. GISH’s team originally planned an opening game again Kearney High School on Aug. 28. The schools are working to reschedule that game for a later date. The opening game is now scheduled for Sept. 4 against Lincoln Pius.

In a virtual press conference on Sunday afternoon, Central District Health Department Teresa Anderson said she applauded the district on the handling of these new cases.

