Maintenance Work Will Begin on Nebraska Highway 41 Near Sterling

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin Aug. 10 on Nebraska Highway 41, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by aggregate.

State maintenance forces will be performing a chip seal from Reference Post 92 to Reference Post 103, from Sterling to Nebraska Highway 50. The work is anticipated to take five days. One-lane traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

