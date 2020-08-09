Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 26

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 26 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,313.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 17.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 57

  • On Sunday, August 9, the Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 11,275 since the outbreak began in March.       
  • The past day the Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19. The total number of lives lost in the county from the pandemic remains at 137. DCHD has confirmed 7,601 county residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials urge caution during heat advisory

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Lincoln from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Forecast

A Steamy Sunday Forecast...

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Very hot and very humid again on Sunday with variable clouds and chances for rain early in the day and again late Sunday evening.

News

Phase 2 work to begin on Interstate 80 Salt Creek Bridges east of 27th Street in Lincoln

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Weather permitting, Phase 2 work will begin Aug. 10 on Interstate 80 at the North 27th Street Interchange, Reference Post 403.75, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

News

Health Department closes Madsen’s using police presence

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
A police presence forced the closure of Madsen’s Billiards and Bowling on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

Big Ten continues practices; delays padded practices

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference announced on Saturday their plans to continue practices.

News

Madsen's remains open, city of Lincoln files complaint in county court

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Madsen’s remains open, city of Lincoln files complaint in county court

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
After several orders to close, Madsen's Bowling and Billiards remains open. Tonight, the city filed a complaint in county court.

News

Volunteers sew bell covers for band students to stop the spread of COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Huck
LPS is now asking all band students to have a bell cover for their instruments. Volunteers are stepping up to sew them.

News

Over 185,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The last stop in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van was to Atkinson.