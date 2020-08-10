2,500 people without power in Lincoln
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong winds knocked out power for 2,500 people in Lincoln Monday morning.
The Lincoln Electric System outage map shows the following outage areas:
Area Affected: 33rd - 52nd / Walker - Vine
Time of Outage: 09:19 AM
# Customers Out: 1,165
Area Affected: N 45th to N 70th / Baldwin to Platte Ave
Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:16 AM
# Customers Out: 1,123
Area Affected: Sumner-South St/26th-27th
Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:23 AM
# Customers Out: 99
Area Affected: Dudley-Orchard/N.29th-N.33rd
Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:19 AM
# Customers Out: 82
Area Affected: Holdrege-E.Avon/Carlos-N. 79th
Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:20 AM
# Customers Out: 66
