Advertisement

2,500 people without power in Lincoln

LES Outage Map, August 10, 2020
LES Outage Map, August 10, 2020(Lincoln Electric System)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong winds knocked out power for 2,500 people in Lincoln Monday morning.

The Lincoln Electric System outage map shows the following outage areas:

Area Affected: 33rd - 52nd / Walker - Vine

Time of Outage: 09:19 AM

# Customers Out: 1,165

Area Affected: N 45th to N 70th / Baldwin to Platte Ave

Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:16 AM

# Customers Out: 1,123

Area Affected: Sumner-South St/26th-27th

Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:23 AM

# Customers Out: 99

Area Affected: Dudley-Orchard/N.29th-N.33rd

Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:19 AM

# Customers Out: 82

Area Affected: Holdrege-E.Avon/Carlos-N. 79th

Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:20 AM

# Customers Out: 66

If you have photos of trees down, share them with us here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: How Nebraska Colleges and Universities are handling the back to school transition

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live at 10 a.m.

News

Police investigate gas station armed robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Back to School FAQ - August 10

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Lincoln’s “coffee crew” changes routine due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
It's a group of eight retired firefighters, police officers, postal workers, truck drivers, farmers and veterans.

Latest News

News

Safety, social distancing emphasized during UNK move-in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Ellyson, UNK News
UNK expects about 1,375 students to move into residence halls by Aug. 23, the day before the fall semester begins.

News

Police investigate gas station armed robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police said the suspect displayed a knife before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

News

Lincoln’s “coffee crew” changes routine due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
It's a group of eight retired firefighters, police officers, postal workers, truck drivers, farmers and veterans.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Lincoln parents protest in-person learning at Lincoln Public Schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Lincoln parents protest in-person learning for LPS schools

NReport

Report: Big Ten preparing to cancel fall sports

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Multiple reports are indicating the Big Ten will cancel its fall sports schedule.