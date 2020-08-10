2,500 people without power in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong winds knocked out power for 2,500 people in Lincoln Monday morning.

The Lincoln Electric System outage map shows the following outage areas:

Area Affected: 33rd - 52nd / Walker - Vine

Time of Outage: 09:19 AM

# Customers Out: 1,165

Area Affected: N 45th to N 70th / Baldwin to Platte Ave

Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:16 AM

# Customers Out: 1,123

Area Affected: Sumner-South St/26th-27th

Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:23 AM

# Customers Out: 99

Area Affected: Dudley-Orchard/N.29th-N.33rd

Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:19 AM

# Customers Out: 82

Area Affected: Holdrege-E.Avon/Carlos-N. 79th

Time of Outage: 08/10/2020 09:20 AM

# Customers Out: 66

