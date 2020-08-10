Advertisement

Back to School FAQ - August 10

By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

“Will the schools have hot and cold lunches in the cafeterias or do we have to pack our child’s lunches?”

Britain

Yes, schools will be serving lunch in the cafeteria but with new safety measures.

  • The serving line will not be self-serve, but with pre-cupped items and the cashier will be touch-less.
  • Students will wear face coverings through the lunch line and remove their face covering once they’re seated.
  • Schools are working to spread out lunch seating and elementary students will be with classmates.
  • Students will put their face covering back on when they’re done.
  • Before lunch, students will wash their hands and hand sanitizer will be available.
  • When possible, students will face the same direction or be spaced to not be directly across from one another.
  • Tables and chairs will be wiped down between use.

“The buses that usually run are they still running for the students that normally use them? What’s the mask policy on the bus?”

Britain

Students and staff will wear a face covering while riding the bus. Before getting on and getting off, students will use hand sanitizer.

There will be assigned seats with a max of two students per seat and households will be seated together. Windows will also be down as much as possible.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

