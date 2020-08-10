Advertisement

Explosion levels Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

Baltimore firefighters say an explosion leveled several homes in the city on Monday, killing one person and critically injuring others.
Baltimore firefighters say an explosion leveled several homes in the city on Monday, killing one person and critically injuring others.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore firefighters say an explosion leveled several homes in the city on Monday, killing one person and critically injuring others.

The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter that one person has been pronounced dead on the scene. The union also said that three people were in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters.

The union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.

Photos tweeted by the union show what appears to be a collapsed building and debris strewn about.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: How Nebraska Colleges and Universities are handling the back to school transition

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live at 10 a.m.

News

2,500 people without power in Lincoln

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Strong winds knocked out power for 2,500 people in Lincoln Monday morning.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

National

US investigates electrical fires in 2014 Chrysler minivans

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year.

Latest News

National

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

National

More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
More than 100 people were arrested Monday following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city, authorities said.

News

Police investigate gas station armed robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 10

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Lincoln’s “coffee crew” changes routine due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
It's a group of eight retired firefighters, police officers, postal workers, truck drivers, farmers and veterans.