Frost advocates for 2020 college football season

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost delivered a passionate, 11-minute message advocating for the 2020 college football season on Monday. Frost, speaking to reporters via Zoom, said his team wants to play this fall and is preparing for its current 10-game Big Ten schedule. Reports earlier in the day indicated the Big Ten may be cancelling its fall sports season.

“The virus is going to be here whether we play football or not,” Frost said.

The third-year head coach outlined reasons for proceeding with the season, including financial impact. Frost said a canceled season would cost the University of Nebraska $80-$120 million and the City of Lincoln would suffer a $300 million setback.

Nebraska is three practices into fall camp, including a Monday morning workout outside Memorial Stadium. The Big Ten announced on Saturday that teams are to continue with helmets-only practices until further notice.

Frost believes his players are safest at the University of Nebraska, which conducts regular COVID-19 testing. In addition, the team’s medical professionals and nutrition staff are readily available while student-athletes are on campus.

“I’ll be the first one to pull the plug if this isn’t safe,” Frost said.

Nebraska’s season opener is currently scheduled for Sept. 5 at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights recently had a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the team to suspend football activities.

Frost said the Huskers are committed to playing a Big Ten schedule, but would look for games elsewhere if the conference canceled the fall sports season.

“I think our university is committed to playing football any way that we possibly can regardless of what anyone else does,” Frost said. He added that the Huskers are “prepared to look for other options.”

