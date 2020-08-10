Gradual warming trend with periodic rain chances this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front that moved through the area Monday morning will lead to a cooler and somewhat comfortable night tonight. There is a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas. Areas of patchy fog are possible after midnight tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Much of Tuesday looks to be dry with just a slight chance of rain during the day in most locations. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and continue into the night as an upper level disturbance moves across the area. Some storms could be severe. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The chance of a tornado is very low. Rain could be heavy at times.

After that round of rain moves out Wednesday morning, the bulk of the rest of the day should be dry. Another upper level disturbance is expected to move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring us another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be severe with the main threats again likely to be large hail and damaging winds. With more upper level disturbances possibly moving through the region and cold front likely to move through Saturday, rain can’t be ruled out any day Friday through next Monday.

Temperatures will warm up a little bit each day with highs going from the mid 80s Tuesday to the low 90s Friday. After the cold front Saturday, highs should return to the low to mid 80s. Dew points likely to be in the 70s Tuesday through Friday so it will be humid. It should get a little more comfortable each day Saturday through Monday with dew points near 60 expected early next week.

