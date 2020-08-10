Advertisement

Gradual warming trend with periodic rain chances this week

Warming trend begins Tuesday, but temperatures will still be below average.
Warming trend begins Tuesday, but temperatures will still be below average.(KOLN)
By Brandon Rector
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front that moved through the area Monday morning will lead to a cooler and somewhat comfortable night tonight. There is a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas. Areas of patchy fog are possible after midnight tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Much of Tuesday looks to be dry with just a slight chance of rain during the day in most locations. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and continue into the night as an upper level disturbance moves across the area. Some storms could be severe. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The chance of a tornado is very low. Rain could be heavy at times.

After that round of rain moves out Wednesday morning, the bulk of the rest of the day should be dry. Another upper level disturbance is expected to move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring us another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be severe with the main threats again likely to be large hail and damaging winds. With more upper level disturbances possibly moving through the region and cold front likely to move through Saturday, rain can’t be ruled out any day Friday through next Monday.

Temperatures will warm up a little bit each day with highs going from the mid 80s Tuesday to the low 90s Friday. After the cold front Saturday, highs should return to the low to mid 80s. Dew points likely to be in the 70s Tuesday through Friday so it will be humid. It should get a little more comfortable each day Saturday through Monday with dew points near 60 expected early next week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler This Afternoon With Isolated T’storms Possible

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Not as hot today but it will still be humid with a few scattered showers and t'storms possible.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Cooler, more comfortable weather expected on Monday.

Forecast

Cooler Temperatures to Start the Week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler, more comfortable weather expected for Monday.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
Hot and humid weather expected for Sunday

Latest News

Forecast

A Steamy Sunday Forecast...

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Very hot and very humid again on Sunday with variable clouds and chances for rain early in the day and again late Sunday evening.

Forecast

Kens Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
Kens Weekend Forecast

Forecast

“Sweat”-er Weather This Weekend...

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Hot and humid weekend weather will remind us all what August is usually like in Nebraska.

Forecast

Hot and Humid Weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
A warm and muggy Friday with isolated late afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

Forecast

Bringin’ the Heat...

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Hot and humid conditions are expected for your Friday with small chances for rain.

Forecast

Mix of Clouds and Sun This Afternoon With Isolated T’storms

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mix of clouds and sun with isolated t'storms possible throughout the day.