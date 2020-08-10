Advertisement

James Harris, a wrestler known as Kamala, dies

James Harris, who wrestled as Kamala, has died at the age of 70, the WWE announced Sunday night.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wearing face paint, Harris thrilled fans as the “Ugandan Giant” in the WWE, Mid-South Wrestling, WCW and World Class Championship Wrestling.

He battled wrestling superstars like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant during the heyday of what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation in the 80s.

A cause of death was not provided.

