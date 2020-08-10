Lincoln parents protest in-person learning at Lincoln Public Schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s three days away from the start of the school year on Sunday and several people in lincoln are still calling on LPS to go fully remote this fall. This comes after Omaha public schools made that decision just two days ago.

As of now.... lincoln public schools will have a mixture of in-person and remote learning. The district is leaving it up to parents, but protesters say even with the option. it not only puts students and teachers at risk but also people in the household.

Lincoln neighbor Mark Zeller said, “I feel like this is an experiment and I don’t think we’re ready.” Several people gathering outside the capitol today hoping LPS officials will change their plans. Renee Sans Souci is a Lincoln parent with two high school-aged children and will have them work remotely this fall.

“We don’t want to see anybody harmed. we want to see something good come about,” said Sans Souci. Zeller said, “We’ve got to keep our kids safe. we’ve got to keep our teachers safe and it goes on from there.”

People gathered not just at the capitol, but all along O street in support of going fully remote this school year. Donita Uhart has a 14-year-old daughter at Lincoln High and is keeping her remote this fall. In doing so, she’s having to change her daily routine.

“I’m taking some time off from working right now so I can do this because this is important,” said Uhart.

For these people, they’re happy there is an option for remote learning because they feel in person schooling is too much of a risk.

“There’s going to be a lot of kids who are scared out there,” Zeller said. “And kids should not have to go to school if they’re scared.”

LPS will have one more board meeting on Tuesday before the start of the school year. According to the agenda, it’s unclear if they will talk more about fall plans.

