LIVE: How Nebraska Colleges and Universities are handling the back to school transition

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts will host a back-to-school briefing with representatives from Nebraska’s state colleges and private institutions of higher learning.

Click here to watch the press conference live at 10 a.m.

Gov. Ricketts will be joined by:

· Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System

· Treva Haugaard, Executive Director of the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation

· College and university presidents

