LIVE: How Nebraska Colleges and Universities are handling the back to school transition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts will host a back-to-school briefing with representatives from Nebraska’s state colleges and private institutions of higher learning.

Gov. Ricketts will be joined by:

· Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System

· Treva Haugaard, Executive Director of the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation

· College and university presidents

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.