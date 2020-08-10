LIVE: How Nebraska Colleges and Universities are handling the back to school transition
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts will host a back-to-school briefing with representatives from Nebraska’s state colleges and private institutions of higher learning.
Gov. Ricketts will be joined by:
· Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System
· Treva Haugaard, Executive Director of the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation
· College and university presidents
