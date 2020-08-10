LPD: U.S. 2020 Census representatives will go door to door for additional information

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were notified on Monday by the United States Census that representatives will be going to door to door to gather census information for those who have not responded online or by mail.

U.S. Census representatives will have an official ID badge, Census shoulder bag and a laptop or tablet. They work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Representatives will ask the following questions:

How many people are living in your home.

Whether your rent or own.

Telephone number and name.

Gender, birthday and ethnicity for those in your home.

Representatives will not ask for an individual’s Social Security Number, money donations, bank or credit card account information or anything on behalf of a political party.

If you are concerned that someone at your door is not a part of the census or if you have been asked any questions regarding your social security or bank information, please call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

For general questions about the Census, call 402-975-3686.

