LPS remote learners will start Aug. 17

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Education Association jointly announced on Monday that adjustments have been made to the first week of school schedule for remote learners.

“We appreciate all of the hours our staff have dedicated to preparing for the school year, and we understand this is a large undertaking,” said Superintendent Steve Joel. “Every year teachers work very hard to set high expectations by establishing strong procedures and routines. This year in-person and remote learning creates a new set of expectations to support learning during a pandemic. We understand this will not be perfect, but we want to give our teachers as much time as possible to become more comfortable in delivering Zoom-in instruction.”

The first week of school , Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, will be used to teach and review protocols for in-person learning. Starting Aug. 17, high school students Zooming-in during the 3/2 schedule and all remote learners will Zoom-in to class.

“I join with Dr. Joel and the Board of Education in expressing deep appreciation for teachers and all LPS staff who are dealing with the monumental task of working with both in-person and remote learners while in the midst of a pandemic,” said LEA President Rita Bennett. “LEA appreciates that the district listened to teacher feedback and that we’ve been able to work together to make adjustments in an effort to be responsive to teachers’ needs as they prepare to work with all students.”

Revised first week of school schedule:

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Remote learning students come to school during their school’s designated schedule to pick up required textbooks and supplies, including a Chromebook if they don’t have one. Schools will be sending an email with a specific schedule.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

● K-5 all in-person learners attend.

● 6th grade in-person learners attend.

● 9th grade in-person learners attend.

● No students Zoom in for remote learning.

Thursday, Aug. 13

● K-5 all in-person learners attend.

● 6-8 grade all in-person learners attend.

● 9-12 grade group A (last names A-K) in-person learners attend.

● No students Zoom in for remote learning.

Friday, Aug. 14

● K-5 all in-person learners attend.

● 6-8 Grade all in-person learners attend.

● 9-12 grade group B (last names L-Z) in-person learners attend.

● No students Zoom in for remote learning.

Monday, Aug. 17

● All PreK-8 grade in-person students attend and all remote learners will Zoom-in during their scheduled times. High School students will follow the 3/2 schedule for the 50 Percent Capacity Plan. Students in Group A will attend in person and Group B will Zoom-in.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.