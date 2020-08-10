Advertisement

Not as Hot Today, Still Muggy With a Chance For Scattered T’storms

By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through most of Nebraska and although temperatures will be cooler, it will still be muggy in the Lincoln area. We will have the chance of scattered t’storms through out the day. More scattered t’storms possible tonight and not as warm. Tuesday temperatures will be a tad below the average and the humid conditions remain. The best chance for scattered thunderstorms will be Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Wednesday through Friday afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s with scattered t’storms possible each day with the best chance during the overnight hours.

The upcoming weekend will be hot and humid on Saturday and a bit cooler on Sunday with small chance for showers and t’storms.

