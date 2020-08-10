Advertisement

NY Times: White House reached out to S.D. gov about adding Trump to Rushmore

Mount Rushmore is a federal monument that depicts presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - President Donald Trump appears to be exploring how he could get his face added to Mount Rushmore.

The New York Times reports his aides reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about it last year.

A source familiar with the paper's coverage says she gave him a replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face when he visited July 4.

Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

