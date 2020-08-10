Advertisement

Police investigate gas station armed robbery

KOLN
KOLN(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said officers are looking for a man accused of using a knife to rob a gas station in Northwest Lincoln Sunday.

It happened at the Fat Dogs location near NW 12th and West Adams around 5 p.m.

According to LPD, the suspect, believed to be about 22-years-old, walked into the shop, displayed the knife and demanded money.

Police said the man got an undisclosed amount of cash before taking off on a bicycle.

LPD has asked anyone with information to reach out to give them or Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Safety, social distancing emphasized during UNK move-in

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Ellyson, UNK News
UNK expects about 1,375 students to move into residence halls by Aug. 23, the day before the fall semester begins.

News

Lincoln’s “coffee crew” changes routine due to COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
It's a group of eight retired firefighters, police officers, postal workers, truck drivers, farmers and veterans.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Lincoln parents protest in-person learning at Lincoln Public Schools

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Lincoln parents protest in-person learning for LPS schools

Latest News

NReport

Report: Big Ten preparing to cancel fall sports

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Multiple reports are indicating the Big Ten will cancel its fall sports schedule.

News

Book drive provides local kids in foster care with books, backpacks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Book drive provides local kids in foster care with books, backpacks

News

Maintenance Work Will Begin on Nebraska Highway 41 Near Sterling

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin Aug. 10 on Nebraska Highway 41, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

News

Eighth Annual Back-to-School Event provides kids with haircuts and school supplies

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Kids in Lincoln were able to get free haircuts and backpacks packed with school supplies at Sunday’s Eighth Annual Back-to-School Event.

Forecast

Cooler Temperatures to Start the Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler, more comfortable weather expected for Monday.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.