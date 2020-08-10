Police investigate gas station armed robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said officers are looking for a man accused of using a knife to rob a gas station in Northwest Lincoln Sunday.

It happened at the Fat Dogs location near NW 12th and West Adams around 5 p.m.

According to LPD, the suspect, believed to be about 22-years-old, walked into the shop, displayed the knife and demanded money.

Police said the man got an undisclosed amount of cash before taking off on a bicycle.

LPD has asked anyone with information to reach out to give them or Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.