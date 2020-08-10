Report: Big Ten preparing to cancel fall sports
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple reports are indicating the Big Ten will cancel its fall sports schedule.
The Big Ten hasn’t made anything official, but ESPN reported Sunday that university presidents reached out to commissioners of other power five conferences to see if they plan to cancel as well.
The Athletic reported that a decision would not be made by Sunday night.
The indication is that most conferences don’t want to be the first to cancel, and that a uniform announcement from the power five could come all together, if that decision is ultimately reached.
This could have a big impact on the Huskers. Everything AD Bill Moos has said in recent weeks has indicated Nebraska wanted fall sports to go on as scheduled.
Head football coach Scott Frost is currently scheduled to hold media availability on Monday.
