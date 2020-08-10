Advertisement

Report: Big Ten preparing to cancel fall sports

By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple reports are indicating the Big Ten will cancel its fall sports schedule.

The Big Ten hasn’t made anything official, but ESPN reported Sunday that university presidents reached out to commissioners of other power five conferences to see if they plan to cancel as well.

The Athletic reported that a decision would not be made by Sunday night.

The indication is that most conferences don’t want to be the first to cancel, and that a uniform announcement from the power five could come all together, if that decision is ultimately reached.

This could have a big impact on the Huskers. Everything AD Bill Moos has said in recent weeks has indicated Nebraska wanted fall sports to go on as scheduled.

Head football coach Scott Frost is currently scheduled to hold media availability on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GISH football athletes and staff to quarantine; season delayed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools has announced that more GISH staff members and student athletes will quarantine after a employee in the football department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Future Husker Haarberg uses barn for workouts

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Heinrich Haarberg is using his barn to workout

Sports

Haarberg uses barn for workouts

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT

News

Big Ten continues practices; delays padded practices

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference announced on Saturday their plans to continue practices.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Latest News

Sports

Playing football in rural Nebraska

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT

Sports

Playing football in rural Nebraska

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Playing football in rural Nebraska

Sports

OPS cancels fall sports during remote learning

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Omaha Public Schools is suspending fall sports while the school goes to remote learning in the first quarter.

News

Former Husker battles COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Keven Lightner is in the intensive care unit while battling COVID-19.

Sports

Former Husker battles COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Keven Lightner, an All-Big 8 linemen in 1987, is in critical care with COVID-19.

News

Husker athletes demanding more diversity in leadership positions in Nebraska Athletics

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
A campaign calling for more diversity in leadership positions in Nebraska Athletics erupted on Twitter Thursday.