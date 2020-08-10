Advertisement

Sen. Sasse to the Big Ten: “We should not cancel college football season”

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sen. Ben Sasse sent a letter to the Big Ten Monday, asking for the college football season not to be canceled.

There has been no official word from the Big 10 Conference on various reports that the football season won’t happen in 2020. Reports from the Detroit Free Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel indicate the decision has already been made and that announcement will come Tuesday that fall season is canceled.

Big Ten officials are expected to meet on Monday. Head Coach Scott Frost is scheduled to speak with the media during a Zoom call Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Below is Sen. Sasse’s letter.

“To the Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors: We should not cancel the college football season. Life is about tradeoffs. There are no guarantees that college football will be completely safe — that’s absolutely true; it’s always true. But the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experience of 18- to 22-year-olds will be if there isn’t a season.

As a former college president, I know many of you actually agree — because I’ve heard multiple presidents say it when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence have made similar points persuasively: Canceling the fall season would mean closing down socially-distanced, structured programs for these athletes. Young men will be pushed away from universities that are uniquely positioned to provide them with testing and health care.

Here’s the reality: Many of you think that football is safer than no football, but you also know that you will be blamed if there is football, whereas you can duck any blame if you cancel football.

This is a moment for leadership. These young men need a season. Please don’t cancel college football.”

