Truck crashes into creek

Merrick County, Neb. (KSNB) - According to the Nebraska State Patrol, over the weekend a drunk driver lost control of his truck and landed it in a creek.

On Sunday, NSP posted to Twitter showing a picture of a black truck partially submerged in a creek.

In the post NSP said, “Over the weekend during the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign, troopers assisted Merrick County with this drunk driver who lost the road.”

Last night during the you drink you drive you lose campaign troopers assisted Merrick county with this drunk driver who lost the road #DriveSober #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/NI43Oj1Gwq — NSP Troop C (@NSP_TroopC) August 9, 2020

