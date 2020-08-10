Advertisement

Truck crashes into creek

A drunk driver lost control and went into a creek over the weekend in Merrick County.
A drunk driver lost control and went into a creek over the weekend in Merrick County.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Alissa Harrington
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merrick County, Neb. (KSNB) - According to the Nebraska State Patrol, over the weekend a drunk driver lost control of his truck and landed it in a creek.

On Sunday, NSP posted to Twitter showing a picture of a black truck partially submerged in a creek.

In the post NSP said, “Over the weekend during the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign, troopers assisted Merrick County with this drunk driver who lost the road.”

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Sasse to the Big Ten: “We should not cancel college football season”

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Sen. Ben Sasse sent a letter to the Big Ten Monday, asking for the college football season not to be cancelled.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 10

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions.

News

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Strong winds knocked out power for 2,500 people in Lincoln Monday morning. As of 10 a.m. that number is down to 1,500.

News

Police investigate gas station armed robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Back to School FAQ - August 10

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Lincoln’s “coffee crew” changes routine due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
It's a group of eight retired firefighters, police officers, postal workers, truck drivers, farmers and veterans.

News

Safety, social distancing emphasized during UNK move-in

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Ellyson, UNK News
UNK expects about 1,375 students to move into residence halls by Aug. 23, the day before the fall semester begins.

News

Police investigate gas station armed robbery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police said the suspect displayed a knife before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

News

Lincoln’s “coffee crew” changes routine due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
It's a group of eight retired firefighters, police officers, postal workers, truck drivers, farmers and veterans.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.