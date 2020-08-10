Union college returns to classes amid pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - "Have you experienced any COVID-19 symptoms today?"

That’s the first question Union College students will hear each day of class when they’re screened for the coronavirus. It’s one of the many new responsibilities that comes with the new school year.

“Students are happy to be back and to see each other but it’s also mixed with new things to keep people healthy,” said Frankie Rose, Vice President for Academic Administration.

Some of those new things include students being several feet apart in class and elsewhere on the campus, everyone wearing masks and one way traffic throughout campus.

"We're doing the things we've agreed are needed to keep us safe and so far students are on board," Rose said.

While Union College is the first to start classes, it's far from the only school making these changes.

Governor Pete Ricketts hosted representatives from state schools like Chadron, Wayne and Peru, as well as the 13 private colleges across the state to talk about how they're handling the upcoming school year.

"We're creating a new classroom or college experience for students," Paul Turman, Chancellor of Nebraska State Colleges said.

Turman, as well as Darrin Good the president of Nebraska Wesleyan University said the colleges are requiring masks, have testing on campus and they all have quarantine and isolation rooms available for students if needed.

Union College, and many others, are also shortening their semesters to reduce the number of days students have contact with one another. They also all have a contingency plan of moving to remote learning if needed.

Good said so far all their plans have been well received.

"We have people who really understand the importance of remaining safe and healthy, students from Nebraska have a great attitude," Good said.

Rylee Peterson, a senior marketing major at Union College said she was worried she wasn't going to be able to come back at all.

“So the differences are definitely different but I’d say it’s well worth it,” Peterson said.

