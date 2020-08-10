Advertisement

Union college returns to classes amid pandemic

One of the precautions Union College is social distancing. Students are spread several feet apart in class and in other areas on campus.
One of the precautions Union College is social distancing. Students are spread several feet apart in class and in other areas on campus.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - "Have you experienced any COVID-19 symptoms today?"

That’s the first question Union College students will hear each day of class when they’re screened for the coronavirus. It’s one of the many new responsibilities that comes with the new school year.

“Students are happy to be back and to see each other but it’s also mixed with new things to keep people healthy,” said Frankie Rose, Vice President for Academic Administration.

Some of those new things include students being several feet apart in class and elsewhere on the campus, everyone wearing masks and one way traffic throughout campus.

"We're doing the things we've agreed are needed to keep us safe and so far students are on board," Rose said.

While Union College is the first to start classes, it's far from the only school making these changes.

Governor Pete Ricketts hosted representatives from state schools like Chadron, Wayne and Peru, as well as the 13 private colleges across the state to talk about how they're handling the upcoming school year.

"We're creating a new classroom or college experience for students," Paul Turman, Chancellor of Nebraska State Colleges said.

Turman, as well as Darrin Good the president of Nebraska Wesleyan University said the colleges are requiring masks, have testing on campus and they all have quarantine and isolation rooms available for students if needed.

Union College, and many others, are also shortening their semesters to reduce the number of days students have contact with one another. They also all have a contingency plan of moving to remote learning if needed.

Good said so far all their plans have been well received.

"We have people who really understand the importance of remaining safe and healthy, students from Nebraska have a great attitude," Good said.

Rylee Peterson, a senior marketing major at Union College said she was worried she wasn't going to be able to come back at all.

“So the differences are definitely different but I’d say it’s well worth it,” Peterson said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Gradual warming trend with periodic rain chances this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Each day will be a little bit warmer than the day before Tuesday through Friday. It will also be humid with periodic chances of rain.

News

LPS remote learners will start Aug. 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Education Association jointly announced on Monday that adjustments have been made to the first week of school schedule for remote learners.

News

Frost advocates for 2020 college football season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost delivers a passionate message on the Huskers wanting to play football in 2020.

News

LPD: U.S. 2020 Census representatives will go door to door for additional information

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police were notified on Monday by the United States Census that representatives will be going to door to door to gather census information for those who have not responded online or by mail.

Latest News

News

Ricketts and college officials talk back-to-school

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
Gov. Ricketts along with representatives from the state and independent colleges talk reopening for fall semester.

News

Sen. Sasse to the Big Ten: “We should not cancel college football season”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Sen. Ben Sasse sent a letter to the Big Ten Monday, asking for the college football season not to be cancelled.

News

Truck crashes into creek

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
NSP said a drunk driver in Merrick County lost control of a vehicle and ended up in a creek.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 10

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions.

News

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Lincoln

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Strong winds knocked out power for 2,500 people in Lincoln Monday morning. As of 10 a.m. that number is down to 1,500.

News

Police investigate gas station armed robbery

Updated: 10 hours ago