Back to School FAQ - August 11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We're starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called "Back to School FAQ" where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions.

“If my child is sick or can not attend school in person, on a day he is supposed to be in face to face class, will he be allowed to zoom in and not be counted as absent?”

Before coming to school, students must self-assess their symptoms. Those who are sick or have symptoms need to stay home and parents must call the school to report the illness.

If a student or a family member tests positive for COVID-19, LPS says to stay home and report the absence to the school.

If a student is only sick for one day, they will not be able to zoom-in to class. Parents must provide permission for a student to use Remote Learning in cases where a student will not be in school for an extended period of time.

“Are there going to be one way hallways and single file at MS and HS level? Are the hallways marked? How are they going to keep kids 6 ft apart? How will masks be enforced?”

There are plans to help with traffic flow and minimize congestion as much as possible in middle and high school hallways. Markings will help students maintain physical distance and traffic flow. School passing periods are short and students will be encouraged to keep moving and face coverings will be worn.

When it comes to mask enforcement, educators say they’ll work with students on understanding the expectations. If a student refuses to wear a face covering, they’ll follow their multi-step protocol.

If a child continually refuses to wear a mask, they could be suspended or reassigned to remote learning.

