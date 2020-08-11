Advertisement

Businesses talk about the importance of Husker Football

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

On Monday, coach Scott Frost said a canceled season would be up to a $300 million blow to Lincoln's economy, impacting everything from hotels, to restaurants, to bike taxi's.

10/11 NOW spoke with the owners of two local businesses who say the last few months have been very challenging and things have been quiet. Now like many others, they're hoping for some kind of football, whether it's with fans or not.

If you've been anywhere near Memorial Stadium on a football Saturday, you've probably seen, or taken a ride, with the Lincoln Pedal Pushers.

“If it’s a two o’clock game you can start at 11, and you can ride until 2:30-3 in the morning,” said owner Dan Warren.

On game days they can have 30 riders out, who give 30-50 rides a day.

The thought of that not happening would be tough for many reasons, including thousands of lost dollars.

“Some of these guys and girls use it for college money.. one guy rides every game day to pay for his kid’s soccer travel,” said Warren.

The struggles would be felt across town.

On the south side at The Press Box Bar and Grille, every game day their room is filled with fans in red, cheering on the Huskers.

“We get a second crowd about 4 or 5 o’clock so we get a double dose benefit of Husker Football games,” said owner John Larsen.

The next few months are typically their most busy and they hope things stay that way.

“We would probably be down 50% from what we would be during a typical football season, that will affect everyone,” said owner Jorene Larsen.

Although nothing is official, both businesses tell 10/11 NOW they should survive but it won’t be easy.

