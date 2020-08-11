Advertisement

Farmers to Families program supports distributors, local farmers and families in need

Every week Lone Tree Foods delivers 50 food boxes to Community Action Head Start. It's part of the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box program.
Every week Lone Tree Foods delivers 50 food boxes to Community Action Head Start. It's part of the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box program.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln families are getting access to fresh and healthy produces grown by Nebraska farmers thanks to a new USDA program.

The program, called Farmers to Families Food Box, doesn’t just help the families, but also the farmers and local distributors like Lone Tree Foods, which connects farmers to restaurants, schools and stores.

"When COVID-19 became severe in our area our customers, restaurants and food services closed or reduced their services, which took away a lot of revenue," Justin Jones, general manager for Lone Tree Foods said. "Then of course with schools really limiting what they were doing that's another revenue stream impacted."

Then, they came across the Farmers to Families Food Box, a USDA program funded by the US Department of Agriculture.

The program provides money to Lone Tree Foods so they could buy produce from local farmers to distribute to families in need.

"We have yogurt and cheese from dairy farms, sweet corn, tomatoes, kale, greens, zucchini, a lot of different produce that's in season so these are pretty great boxes," Jones said.

Jones delivered 50 of these boxes to Community Action Head Start Tuesday morning.

"When I got to tell my families that we have a box of food for them to pickup I hear relief, I hear 'oh thank goodness,' or 'that's wonderful,' or 'this is really going to help my food budget which is already stretched thing,'" Kathy Sullivan Romero, family engagement specialist for Head Start said.

Jones said this program is a win-win-win. It’s helped keep Lone Tree Foods afloat, helps Nebraska farmers sell produce that may not otherwise be sold and also helps families in need.

"We have such amazing food grown here in Nebraska but people who live here don't always have access to it, especially if they're underprivileged or can't afford to spend more," Jones said. "To be able to deliver wonderful products that I know to be the best you can get grown here in Nebraska to folks who don't normally get to try them is really satisfying."

Lone Tree Foods has delivered 600 food boxes to Community Action Head Start in Lincoln and seven other organizations in Omaha since July.

Sullivan Romero said this is absolutely making a difference for the recipients like her students.

“Nutrition is such a critical part of children’s health and well-being and it means the world to be to be able to offer it to them when I know what’s in that box, when I know it’s good nutritious food,” Sullivan Romero said.

Jones said he has funding to continue to provide boxes through the end of August, though he said he hopes the program will be extended.

Nationwide, the Farmers to Families Food Box program has provided $3 billion in funding to distributors, allowing more than 50 million food boxes to be delivered.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County Attorney files opinion to remove Health Director from office

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
An effort is underway to remove Pat Lopez from her position as Lincoln Lancaster County Interim Health Director.

Forecast

Feelin’ Just Like August Should Feel...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Warm and humid weather will continue for the rest of the week...with periodic thunderstorm chances included in your forecast each day.

Regional

Powerful storm leaves 1 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

News

Huskers disappointed as Big Ten postpones 2020 fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert
In making the decision, the Big Ten said it used advice from medical experts and counsel from the Big Ten Task Force

Latest News

News

COVID-19 deaths in Lincoln increases to 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

News

Businesses talk about the importance of Husker Football

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW spoke with the owners of two local businesses who say the last few months have been very challenging and things have been quiet. Now like many others, they're hoping for some kind of football, whether it's with fans or not.

News

City of Lincoln allows Madsen’s to reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
At the opening, about 10-20 people showed up with nearly all of them not wearing masks.

News

Nebraska Wesleyan football, volleyball, soccer postponed to Spring

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The American Rivers Conference Presidents Council has announced the postponement of four sports from the fall to the spring semester.

News

LPD: Man accused of vehicle vandalism found with meth during arrest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Shane Stromer was connected by Lincoln Police to the vandalism of a vehicle.

News

Man wanted on five warrants gives Lincoln Police a chase

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Police said Darnell Mitchell led officers on a foot chase for several blocks before he was arrested by officers.