Feelin’ Just Like August Should Feel...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical warm and humid August weather sets up for the rest of the week...before a cold front ushers in more pleasant conditions late in the weekend and into next week...

With a seasonably warm and humid air mass in place...the local area will wait for upper-level low pressure waves to initiate thunderstorms over northern and western Nebraska each of the next few days in the afternoon. These ‘storms will then “try” and slide into eastern Nebraska during the overnights and early mornings. I say “try” because some of our short-term models show the western Nebraska convection “weakening” as it pushes east due to warm air aloft. We’ll keep ‘storm chances in the forecast each day...but continue to indicate many hours of “dry time” each day as well. Look for highs in the upper 80s-to-lower 90s thru Saturday with lingering mugginess.

A cold front sliding into the region Saturday afternoon and evening will bring another round of possible thunderstorms to the Lincoln area...followed by noticeably more-pleasant conditions Sunday...Monday...and Tuesday.

