Lincoln Southwest looks to fill schedule for upcoming season

Despite having their schedule shuffled around, the Silver Hawks are optimistic coming into the 2020 season
By Dan Corey
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to Omaha Public Schools putting fall sports on hold, the Lincoln Southwest football team had to fill some slots in its schedule. The Silver Hawks are scheduled to start the year against Gretna. LSW had four OPS schools on its schedule but there are options for Southwest.

