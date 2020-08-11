Advertisement

LPD: Man accused of vehicle vandalism found with meth during arrest

Shane Stromer
Shane Stromer(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man who Lincoln Police said was tied to a vehicle vandalism was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, 40-year-old Shane Stromer was recognized by an officer near South 13th and D Streets for an earlier incident where a vehicle’s windshield was smashed.

Police said a search of Stromer’s vehicle during a traffic stop turned up 3.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2.3 grams of suspected marijuana and two syringes.

Stromer was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and cited for the vandalism incident.

