LPS outlines its plans for bus safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With in-person school starting this week, this means thousands of LPS students will begin taking the bus to and from school. The LPS transportation director said LPS has a plan in place that will keep all students and staff safe.

“We’ve been ready to go. We’re ready to go out there,” LPS transportation director Ryan Robley said. Things will look a lot different on the buses as all of these seats won’t all be filled and everyone will be required to wear a face mask.

“There will never be a bus with more than two students per seat,” Robley said.

Students will also be assigned a seat for the entire year. Although masks will be required, the director said specific accommodations can be made for students with disabilities. According to LPS, about 75 percent of its 4,000 students riding the bus are students with special needs. All students are required to sanitize their hands before and after getting on the bus. Windows will be down as much as possible and students are assigned a seat.

“We had to add one bus overall to accommodate,” Robley said. “We’re lucky for the fact that we do 4-mile busing and a lot of our transportation is in the special needs category.”

The director saying it’s not just the distance that’s an advantage, but also having 17 percent of LPS students choosing to learn remotely.

“That number is going to greatly reduce our overall ridership so with that, that’s only helping us,” Robley said.

LPS bus drivers will be given proper cleaning supplies and masks for students who come to the bus without one.

If a student refuses to wear a mask, Robley said drivers will write up a disciplinary note and give it to officials at the students’ school. Robley said these guidelines give his bus drivers nearly 100 percent confidence in driving students this school year.

