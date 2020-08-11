City allows Madsen’s to reopen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Madsen’s Bowling & Billards reopened to the public after being closed for three days. Management put up a new sign outside the doors telling people to follow the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s mandate. It also said for those who can’t wear a mask, Madsen’s will respect your privacy.

At the opening, about 10-20 people showed up with nearly all of them not wearing masks. LPD was not on the scene at the opening.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, The City of Lincoln said Madsen’s has submitted a plan for operations “that complies with the Directed Health Measure issued by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.” The plan has been approved by the Health Director, and the business has been allowed to reopen.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updated information.

Madsen's reopens Tuesday. (Jared Austin)

