Man wanted on five warrants gives Lincoln Police a chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on five warrants who gave police a chase for several blocks Sunday was arrested, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Darnell Mitchell, 24, was recognized by officers as he was getting out of a car near 18th and E Streets just before 11 p.m.

According to LPD, Mitchell ran from officers through Hazel Abel Park before eventually being tackled and arrested near 16th and F Streets.

A search of his car turned up 150 sedative prescription pills, police said.

In addition to his warrants, Mitchell was arrested for obstruction of a police officer, possession of a legend drug, and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.