Man wanted on five warrants gives Lincoln Police a chase
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on five warrants who gave police a chase for several blocks Sunday was arrested, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Darnell Mitchell, 24, was recognized by officers as he was getting out of a car near 18th and E Streets just before 11 p.m.
According to LPD, Mitchell ran from officers through Hazel Abel Park before eventually being tackled and arrested near 16th and F Streets.
A search of his car turned up 150 sedative prescription pills, police said.
In addition to his warrants, Mitchell was arrested for obstruction of a police officer, possession of a legend drug, and driving under suspension.
