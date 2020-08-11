Advertisement

Man wanted on five warrants gives Lincoln Police a chase

Darnell Mitchell
Darnell Mitchell(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on five warrants who gave police a chase for several blocks Sunday was arrested, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Darnell Mitchell, 24, was recognized by officers as he was getting out of a car near 18th and E Streets just before 11 p.m.

According to LPD, Mitchell ran from officers through Hazel Abel Park before eventually being tackled and arrested near 16th and F Streets.

A search of his car turned up 150 sedative prescription pills, police said.

In addition to his warrants, Mitchell was arrested for obstruction of a police officer, possession of a legend drug, and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: Man accused of vehicle vandalism found with meth during arrest

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Shane Stromer was connected by Lincoln Police to the vandalism of a vehicle.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 11

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 11

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

Transitional house gets final approval from city

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
A first of its kind facility is getting the go-ahead from the city council.

News

Transitional house gets final approval from city

Updated: 11 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Eighth Annual Back-to-School Event provides kids with haircuts and school supplies

Updated: 12 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 10 Sunday

News

Book drive provides local kids in foster care with books, backpacks

Updated: 12 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 10 Sunday

News

Businesses talk about the importance of Husker Football

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
10/11 NOW spoke with the owners of two local businesses who say the last few months have been very challenging and things have been quiet. Now like many others, they're hoping for some kind of football, whether it's with fans or not.

News

LPS outlines its plans for bus safety

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
LPS officials outline bus safety for the school year.