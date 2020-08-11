Advertisement

Transitional house gets final approval from city

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A first of its kind facility is getting the go-ahead from the city council.

The Lincoln City Council took nearly three hours Monday night to make its final decision.

They voted seven to zero to allow a women’s alternative to prison house but it comes with some changes.

The home near 27th A Streets is now allowed to house six women who are leaving correctional facilities.

It'll serve as a sober living environment with programming for integrating back into normal life.

"Been working on this since January and it's been a really long process," said Tina Arsiaga the owner.

Multiple appeals were filed by neighbors.

"Fairly irresponsible of us as a community to move forward without regulations to protect those in the community and those in the residence as well," said Roy Helm a neighbor.

Right now the city has placed a moratorium or holds on accepting any new applications for permits like this one.

"I'm not condemning them I'm just saying without clear guidelines you're just asking for all kinds of trouble," said Dan Sloan another neighbor.

Monday's approval comes with six conditions that aim to address concerns raised by neighbors.

Which includes things like having an overnight supervisor, providing contact information to city leaders, and not allowing the property to be resold as transitional housing if the owners decide to sell.

"The conditions that we have discussed in the last couple of weeks and put down on paper are very closet to what we will probably end up with when we get through the moratorium," said Councilwoman Sandra Washington.

Arsiaga says now she just hopes to hit the ground running to make the changes necessary to be in compliance with her special permit and start filling up the home.

“My goal is to make this an example and make it a good example,” said Arsiaga. “Do it the right way so people can be proud of it.”

