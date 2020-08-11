Warm and Muggy for Today, Isolated T’storms Possible This Evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For most of today it will be mostly sunny, warm and on the muggy side. This evening a few isolated t’storms will be possible. Late tonight into Wednesday morning scattered t’storms will be possible as a warm front and an upper level disturbance move across the area. Scattered showers and t’storms will be possible during the morning commute on Wednesday. Warm and humid conditions will continue on Wednesday as well. Another round of t’storms will be possible Wednesday night.

A few lingering t’storms will be possible Thursday morning with the afternoon hours expected to be mainly dry, warm and humid. High temperatures on Friday will be around 90 with steamy conditions in the afternoon. Isolated t’storms once again will possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Saturday may be a few degrees colder with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Scattered t’storms will be possible Saturday night.

Sunday and Monday will be cooler. Slight chance of an early morning shower or t’storm on Sunday but the rest of the day will be nice with less humidity. Monday is expected to be dry and pleasant.

