Advertisement

‘Yo Semite’ T-shirt is hit after Trump blunder

You can get one, too
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.(Source: National Museum of American Jewish History)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A presidential gaffe has turned into a bonanza for sales of a T-shirt sold by the National Museum of American Jewish History.

Speaking last week, President Donald Trump mispronounced the name of Yosemite National Park.

Instead of pronouncing it “yoh-sem-i-tee,” he said “yoh-sem-ahyt.”

As it turns out, the museum has been selling a "Yo Semite" T-shirt since 2011.

The shirt shows two trees resembling sequoias, like the ones at the national park.

The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.

The museum said in the first 30 hours after the gaffe, the shirt sold more than during the entire month of July.

Gaze upon Yo-semite’s towering Sequoias with our "Yo Semite" t-shirt! 😉🌲 Click here to get yours now: on.nmajh.org/2Xs1F64 #Yosemite

Posted by National Museum of American Jewish History on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha City Council puts emergency face mask ordinance into effect with unanimous vote

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The Omaha City Council will be meeting at 2 p.m. today to decide whether to implement an emergency ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public.

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

News

USDA Program Helps Farmers and Families

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lincoln families are getting access to fresh and healthy produces grown by Nebraska farmers thanks to a new USDA program.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

News

Lancaster County Attorney files opinion to remove Pat Lopez

Updated: 43 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 6

Latest News

News

B1G Postpones Fall Season (6 p.m.)

Updated: 44 minutes ago
B1G Postpones Fall Season (6 p.m.)

Sports

Fall Sports Postponed (5 p.m.)

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Fall Sports Postponed (5 p.m.)

National

Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

National

Authorities looking for suspect accused of butchering horses in Houston area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.

News

Lincoln Board of Education meet to discuss School Resource Officer and Student Discipline Report.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Board of Education met prior to its regular meeting on Aug. 11 for a work session about the annual School Resource Officer and Student Discipline Report, produced jointly by Lincoln Public Schools and the Lincoln Police Department.