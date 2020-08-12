A Warm and Humid Weather Pattern Continues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and muggy conditions expected this morning with mainly dry conditions expected in the Lincoln area. Mix of clouds and sun this afternoon warm and humid. A few isolated t’storms could develop during the evening commute and continue through the evening hours. There is a better chance of scattered t’storms for the remainder of the overnight hours and could continue into Thursday morning. Thursday will be another warm and muggy day with seasonal afternoon temperatures and a chance of scattered t’storms. For Friday it will be on the hot side and continued humid with only an isolated t’storm possible.

Saturday will be a bit cooler but still humid and still a chance for scattered t’storms. The weather pattern begins to change on Sunday with a slight chance of an early morning t’storm. The rest of the day will be pleasant with cooler temperatures and less humidity.

Below average temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday, comfortable humidity levels and at this point, mainly dry.

