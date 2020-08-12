Advertisement

Back to School FAQ - August 12

By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

More: Back to School FAQ - August 11

“Will playground areas for recess at elementary schools be disinfected regularly?”

Parent

According to LPS’ plan, face coverings are not required while outside and kids can social distance. However, classrooms need to stay together which means students from other classrooms cannot play together.

Playground equipment will be regularly sanitized between use.

Students must wash and sanitize their hands after using playground equipment.

More: Back to School FAQ - August 10

“What will happen if and when there aren’t substitutes available - especially at the elementary level? How will a lack of subs effect potential cross-contamination? Will LPS be able to handle a sub shortage?”

Parents

LPS says the potential need for subs is a concern and something they’ll be monitoring. The school system says they’ve been in contact with subs and that substitute teachers are mission critical employees.

If there are any gaps, there are plans to utilize more of the school system’s non-instructional staff if needed.

LPS says they are continuously looking to add to their sub pool. If anyone is interested in becoming a sub, LPS will help guide them through that process.

More: Back to School FAQ - August 7

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back to School FAQ - August 12

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck

Updated: 1 hours ago
LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the scene, just south of 48th and Holdrege, just before 10:30 p.m.

News

Lincoln mom continues remote learning for son with special needs

Updated: 1 hours ago
The safest thing this family felt to do was to keep their son at home and continue with remote learning.

News

Lincoln mom continues remote learning for son with special needs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Some students and parents are still opting-out and choosing remote learning this year.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Back-to-School traffic enforcement in Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The additional enforcement runs from August 12 through September 2.

News

City urging caution around road projects near schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Classes at Lincoln Public Schools begin Wednesday.

News

UPDATE: Woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert and Ryan Swanigan
A 10/11 NOW reporter on scene said one person was transported to the hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Regional

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

News

Teachers, parents protest start of school year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
On Tuesday night, LPS board members heard public comment for more than four hours. Parents and teachers pleaded for the board to change its mind.