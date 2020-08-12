Back to School FAQ - August 12

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new daily segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

“Will playground areas for recess at elementary schools be disinfected regularly?”

According to LPS’ plan, face coverings are not required while outside and kids can social distance. However, classrooms need to stay together which means students from other classrooms cannot play together.

Playground equipment will be regularly sanitized between use.

Students must wash and sanitize their hands after using playground equipment.

“What will happen if and when there aren’t substitutes available - especially at the elementary level? How will a lack of subs effect potential cross-contamination? Will LPS be able to handle a sub shortage?”

LPS says the potential need for subs is a concern and something they’ll be monitoring. The school system says they’ve been in contact with subs and that substitute teachers are mission critical employees.

If there are any gaps, there are plans to utilize more of the school system’s non-instructional staff if needed.

LPS says they are continuously looking to add to their sub pool. If anyone is interested in becoming a sub, LPS will help guide them through that process.

