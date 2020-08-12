Advertisement

Back-to-School traffic enforcement in Lincoln

(WJHG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Children across the state are heading back to school this week. Drivers are being reminded to use caution especially in school zones.

Lincoln Police is running its Back-to-School Traffic Enforcement Project. It’s going from now through Wednesday, September 2.

This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will allow the placement of additional officers each day, at and around the public and parochial schools in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.

Officers will be assigned to watch for all traffic violations, including motorists speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices (flashing lights with stop arms) and noncompliance with seat belt laws.

There will be strict enforcement of the 25 MPH flashing yellow school zones.

Fines of $600 could be levied for speeding violations through a school zone during the times of operation.

Drivers are cautioned to be aware of the flashing yellow lights and obey speed limits around the various schools.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln mom continues remote learning for son with special needs

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Some students and parents are still opting-out and choosing remote learning this year.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

City urging caution around road projects near schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Classes at Lincoln Public Schools begin Wednesday.

News

UPDATE: Woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert and Ryan Swanigan
A 10/11 NOW reporter on scene said one person was transported to the hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Latest News

Regional

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

News

Teachers, parents protest start of school year

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
On Tuesday night, LPS board members heard public comment for more than four hours. Parents and teachers pleaded for the board to change its mind.

News

Experts weigh-in on how a pushed season will affect the economy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Big Ten's decision is not the worst-case scenario that many downtown businesses fear but it doesn't mean businesses won't feel impacts in a big way.

News

Omaha City Council puts emergency face mask ordinance into effect with unanimous vote

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The Omaha City Council will be meeting at 2 p.m. today to decide whether to implement an emergency ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public.

News

USDA Program Helps Farmers and Families

Updated: 12 hours ago
Lincoln families are getting access to fresh and healthy produces grown by Nebraska farmers thanks to a new USDA program.

News

Lancaster County Attorney files opinion to remove Pat Lopez

Updated: 12 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6