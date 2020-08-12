Back-to-School traffic enforcement in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Children across the state are heading back to school this week. Drivers are being reminded to use caution especially in school zones.

Lincoln Police is running its Back-to-School Traffic Enforcement Project. It’s going from now through Wednesday, September 2.

This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will allow the placement of additional officers each day, at and around the public and parochial schools in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.

Officers will be assigned to watch for all traffic violations, including motorists speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices (flashing lights with stop arms) and noncompliance with seat belt laws.

There will be strict enforcement of the 25 MPH flashing yellow school zones.

Fines of $600 could be levied for speeding violations through a school zone during the times of operation.

Drivers are cautioned to be aware of the flashing yellow lights and obey speed limits around the various schools.

