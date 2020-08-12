Advertisement

City urging caution around road projects near schools

(WEAU)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around street projects located near Lincoln schools.  Classes at Lincoln Public Schools begin Wednesday. 

Projects in the vicinity of schools include:

  • South 70th and “A” streets intersection traffic signal replacement and turn lane construction. Work is scheduled to be completed by August 21.
  • North 61st and Adams streets neighborhood water main replacement. Work is scheduled to be completed by September 4. 
  • Lincoln On The Move street improvement project on South 40th Street between Pioneers Boulevard and Gertie Avenue.  Work is scheduled to be completed by September 11. 
  • Lincoln On The Move street improvement project on Van Dorn Street between South 84th and South 91st streets. Work is scheduled to be completed by September 25. 
  • Holdrege Street between North 47th to North 70th streets resurfacing project. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.
  • West Van Dorn Street and Park Boulevard traffic signal installation and turn lane additions. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of November. 
  • South 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road safety improvement project. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.
  • Multiple water main and sidewalk projects throughout Lincoln. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.
  • West “A” Street and South Coddington Avenue neighborhood street improvement project. Work is scheduled to be completed by summer 2021.

Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around all work zones. 

CLICK HERE FOR STREET CLOSURES MAP

