Gov. Ricketts announces release of health videos targeted to students

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday the release of health videos targeted to students.(Pixabay)
By Alissa Harrington
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lincoln, Neb. (KSNB) - On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the release of videos with timely health messaging geared toward students.

“As Nebraskans head back to school, we want to remind everyone to continue using best practices to stay healthy and slow the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Ricketts. “I appreciate the work Bring Up Nebraska and its partners have done to share this important message with students.”

Bring Up Nebraska partners, collaborating with Rabble Mill/The Bay, produced the videos in English, Spanish, and Arabic to highlight the importance of hand-washing, social distancing, and wearing masks. The video release is timed for the start of school in many Nebraska communities. The videos were created with input from students, for students, on how their actions can keep their families, their communities, and themselves healthy during the pandemic.

The 45-second videos can be found here:

(English) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyccC5DI_eg

(Spanish) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaDH3wrV40g

(Arabic) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKwRESd0Seo

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, the Nebraska Department of Education, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will be sharing the videos on their social platforms and encourage others to like and share the messages as well.

Bring Up Nebraska partners meet frequently to discuss ways to assist Nebraskans as they navigate the coronavirus pandemic. During these conversations, one topic has come up repeatedly—the challenge of young people heading back to school in August. The group came up with an idea to create a video for young people, by young people, to encourage best practices without the message seeming like a lecture. Bring Up Nebraska has partnered with Rabble Mill (the umbrella organization that runs The Bay skate park, digital arts lab, and coffeehouse in Lincoln) previously on outreach to young people. This existing relationship resulted in Rabble Mill joining the video project. Rabble Mill worked with young people who frequent The Bay on the video concept and production.

“We know there is anxiety about returning to school,” said First Lady Susanne Shore, one of the Bring Up Nebraska champions. “We wanted to help alleviate some of that concern by creating a positive message for young people about the simple ways they can help keep themselves and others healthy.”

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

