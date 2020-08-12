Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts banning TikTok on State devices

(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that the State of Nebraska will block the TikTok software application on all State electronic devices due to security concerns.  

“The Chinese government has long engaged in systematic, covert efforts to access sensitive data from U.S. governments, companies, and individuals,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “As an app owned by a company based in China, TikTok is legally obligated to provide data from its users to the country’s communist regime upon request.  To maintain the security of data owned by the State of Nebraska, and to safeguard against the intrusive cyber activities of China’s communist government, we’ve made the decision to ban TikTok on State devices.”

In remarks to reporters on August 5, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the federal government’s stepped up efforts to protect Americans’ electronic data from being accessed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which controls China’s government.

“President Trump has mentioned impending action on TikTok, and for good reason.  With parent companies based in China, apps like TikTok, WeChat, and others are significant threats to the personal data of American citizens, not to mention tools for CCP content censorship.”

