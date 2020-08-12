Lincoln man wanted on five warrants arrested after crashing stolen car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A wanted man who the Lincoln Police Department said ran from officers after crashing a stolen car, has been booked into jail.

Twenty-one-year-old Austin Baldwin of Lincoln, wanted on five warrants, was arrested without incident Tuesday night near 20th and Benton Streets.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 14th and Fairfield around 8:10 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Chevy HHR, stolen from South Dakota June 17.

Witnesses told responding officers that Baldwin ran from the vehicle after hitting several mailboxes and a tree.

Officers were said to have caught up with Baldwin a short time later.

Inside the car, LPD discovered a pair of brass knuckles.

In addition to his warrants, Baldwin was booked for theft by receiving, possession of deadly weapon during felony, obstruction of a police officer, willful reckless-driving, driving with a suspended license and leaving scene of an accident.

